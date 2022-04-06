If Ash Barty's early retirement at the peak of her powers as the No. 1 women's tennis player in the world did not raise bigger issues for us about balancing life and work then the sudden resignation of Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein after just two years in the position, surely must. The circumstances are different, but both are stepping down from the top and putting their private lives ahead of their public position.
John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
