The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Marise Payne backs war crimes probe into Bucha massacre, but expert warns Vladimir Putin may never stand trial

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated April 5 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia is demanding a war crimes investigation into an apparent massacre in Ukraine, but an international law expert warns it is "impossible" to predict whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will ever stand trial.

Abandoned tanks in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, site of apparent war crimes. Picture: Getty Images
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.