The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad blocks out outside noise on his form ahead of Storm battle, with Croker back in squad

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 5 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is drowning out any outside noise and is only focused on his own game and what his club needs. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad isn't interested in what those outside of the Canberra Raiders camp are saying.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.