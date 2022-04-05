The Canberra Times
ACT Brumbies centre Irae Simone linked to French club Clermont for 2023

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 5 2022 - 9:07am, first published 8:00am
ACT Brumbies centre Irae Simone is believed to have signed with French side Clermont in the country's Top 14 competition for next year. Picture: James Croucher

Irae Simone is unlikely to line up in an ACT Brumbies jersey next year, as it's rumoured he has signed a contract with a French club.

