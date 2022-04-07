The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Maryrose Cuskelly's The Cane based on the disappearance of Marilyn Wallman 50 years ago

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated April 8 2022 - 3:32am, first published April 7 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In 1972, 14-year-old Marilyn Wallman set off from her family's farm in Mackay, Queensland, to ride a short distance to the school bus stop. She was a sporty and active girl, keen to get to the sports events planned for that day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.