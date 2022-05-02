Julie Kleeman and Yeshi Jampa met by chance when she was backpacking through India and Yeshi invited her to share a meal together. That memorable first meal, a hearty bowl of hand-pulled noodle soup, was the start of their culinary journey. Fast-forward a decade and Yeshi and Julie are now married with two young kids, sharing their love of Nepalese cooking and flavours through their Taste Tibet restaurant in Oxford, England.

