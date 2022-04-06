The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tough tennis 'apprenticeship' awaits Canberran teen Charlie Camus with Junior Davis Cup debut, Europe stint ahead

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated April 6 2022 - 6:09am, first published 2:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Camus will be headed overseas playing junior and pro tennis events at just 15. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

Charlie Camus will use his experience rubbing shoulders with Lleyton Hewitt and Alex de Minaur as motivation for his upcoming debut in Junior Davis Cup in India, as the Canberran embarks on the next major phase of his tennis career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.