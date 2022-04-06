The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Free buses, light rail in Canberra not the answer to cost of living pinch, expert says

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government has rejected a call to make public transport free for six weeks in response to cost of living pressures. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Free public transport is not the best way to offer cost-of-living relief to low- and middle-income households because wealthier people are more likely to have better access to the most frequent transport routes, an expert has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.