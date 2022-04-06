The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT begins tilt for softball threepeat at Australian national championships

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 6 2022 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT will be without star pitcher Andrew Kirkpatrick, who is playing in Japan, for the nationals. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The ACT will be without one of their star pitchers as they look to make it a threepeat of men's national softball titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.