The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber

Kevin Rudd among world leaders suggesting 'Nuremberg 2.0' to charge Vladimir Putin with war crimes in Ukraine

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
April 9 2022 - 7:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The bodies lie scattered through Bucha.

Scenes from Bucha after Russian troops withdrew from the town. Picture: Getty Images
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.