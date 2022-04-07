The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Poor culture and not enough staff in ACT's prison system: report

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 7 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Alexander Maconochie Centre, Canberra's prison. Picture: Karleen Minney

Canberra's prison does not have enough staff to operate adequately and the system has a poor staff culture with a lack of management skills leading to negativity, a damning review has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.