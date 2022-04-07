The Canberra Times
The Echidna podcast: Election's intense focus on Scott Morrison's character

Steve Evans
Alex Crowe
By Steve Evans, and Alex Crowe
Updated April 7 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:00am
The latest episode of ACM's Echidna podcast looks at the intense focus on Scott Morrison's character. Every flaw seems to be under scrutiny - and maybe some flaws which aren't really there.

The Echidna Podcast: Do we really need moral politicians?
