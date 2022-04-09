Very little fanfare has been given to the fact that Nichole Overall is the first woman to hold the NSW state seat of Monaro in its 166-year-old history.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
