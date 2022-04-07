The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Healthy Waterways program receives $14 million boost

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
April 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Canberra Professor Fiona Dyer said they will focus their ACT waterway studies on improving the health of Lake Tuggeranong. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Researchers at the University of Canberra will narrow in on the prevention of algae blooms in Lake Tuggeranong, through an extension of their study into the health of ACT waterways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Journalist

I am the science and environment reporter. My interest is in how the changing climate will affect our future socially and politically. Contact me with news tips or ideas: alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.