Canberra CBD worker boost, but office occupancy levels still lag

Occupancy levels in Civic offices have more than doubled on the last month's figures, reaching 45 per cent for March, according to a survey of office owners by the Property Council of Australia.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
