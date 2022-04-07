The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra CBD worker boost, but office occupancy levels still lag

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 8 2022 - 12:32am, first published April 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cafe Brindabella staff (from left) Basanta Magar, Danne Kresoya and Pradip Shresta. Picture: James Croucher

Occupancy levels in Civic offices have more than doubled on the last month's figures, reaching 45 per cent for March, according to a survey of office owners by the Property Council of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.