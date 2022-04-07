The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Kelsey-Lee Barber ready after COVID-19 isolation cut Australian track championships short

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 7 2022 - 9:27am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra javelin thrower Kelsey-Lee Barber is out of isolation and itching to throw. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The timing couldn't have been worse. Deemed a close contact, Kelsey-Lee Barber missed the Australian track championships after she was forced into a week's isolation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.