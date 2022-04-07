The Canberra Times
Rachel Stephen-Smith says COVID health shortages as casual pool exhausted

By Lucy Bladen
April 7 2022 - 7:31pm
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said daily COVID cases were expected to remain around the 1000-mark over the coming weeks. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra's health system is facing increasing pressure due to COVID-related staff shortages, while also continually exhausting its casual pool of staff.

