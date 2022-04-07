The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Labor seeks to double Australia's philanthropic giving by 2030

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
April 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Leigh says evidence shows Australians could be healthier and happier if they gave more away. Picture: Sitthixay Dithavong

Australians can and would give more to charities if encouraged to do so through a public campaign, says Labor Fenner MP Andrew Leigh, with his party working to double philanthropic giving by 2030 if elected to government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.