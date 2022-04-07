The ACT government has flagged lifting the 3 per cent sales tax on used electric vehicles to further extend the incentives offered to switch to zero emission vehicles and make them more affordable.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.