The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber

Caroline Kennedy says US-Australia has 'winning strategy' to defend Indo-Pacific freedoms

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated April 8 2022 - 1:02am, first published April 7 2022 - 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United States senators grilled Caroline Kennedy overnight on Australia's the climate crisis disasters and collapsed relationship with China. Picture: US Senate video

Caroline Kennedy, the United States President's pick for Ambassador to Australia, has signalled to China that the US-Australian alliance has a "winning strategy" to defend freedoms in the Indo-Pacific.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.