The Canberra Times

COVID-19: A man in his 80s has died with COVID in the ACT

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated April 8 2022 - 4:39am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man in his 80s has died with coronavirus in the ACT, bringing the total number of lives lost since the pandemic began to 44.

ACT reports another COVID death as cases climb
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Journalist

I am the science and environment reporter. My interest is in how the changing climate will affect our future socially and politically. Contact me with news tips or ideas: alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.