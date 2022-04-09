The Canberra Times
Joe and June Trembearth celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 9 2022 - 7:30pm
The Trembearths: June, 93, and Joe, 92. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Despite him going for Essendon and she for the Swans, O'Connor couple June and Joe Trembearth are about to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary - on Tuesday.

