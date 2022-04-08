The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ross Solly returns to ABC Radio Canberra airwaves

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Solly at ABC Radio Canberra on Friday. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Nearly nine years after he left the national capital, Ross Solly is back on the airwaves of ABC Radio Canberra. For a while, at least, filling in at the Dickson studios for presenters who are on leave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.