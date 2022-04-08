The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders' Josh Papalii a club great: Laurie Daley

David Polkinghorne
David Polkinghorne
Updated April 8 2022 - 6:12am, first published 5:30am
Raiders great Laurie Daley applauds Josh Papalii for drawing level with him on 244 NRL games. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Like a fine wine, Josh Papalii's motor is getting better with age and Canberra Raiders legend Laurie Daley says he'll go down as one of the club's greats.

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

