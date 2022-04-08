The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

The Canberra Raiders junior back in lime green - nine years later

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 8 2022 - 8:21am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blues hooker Josh Mitchell is seizing his opportunity with the Raiders' NSW Cup side. Picture: Karleen Minney

Injury ended Josh Mitchell's time in lime green. Now it's got him back into it - nine years after he last wore the Canberra Raiders colours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.