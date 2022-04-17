The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Number of junior doctors choosing general practice plummets

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
April 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leaders in the industry have claimed general practice is "on the precipice of completely falling apart" as fewer people take up the profession and doctor shortages hit home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.