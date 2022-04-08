Scott Morrison's final hurdle to calling the federal election has been cleared after the High Court refused to hear a challenge to the Prime Minister's intervention into NSW Liberal preselections.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
