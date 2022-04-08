The Canberra Times
Scott Morrison's High Court win on preselections clears final hurdle to calling the 2022 federal election

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated April 8 2022 - 9:44am, first published 7:00am
Scott Morrison's final hurdle to calling the federal election has been cleared after the High Court refused to hear a challenge to the Prime Minister's intervention into NSW Liberal preselections.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is refusing to say when the federal election will be called. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

