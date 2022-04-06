The Canberra Times

Seniors | Heading off to the great unknown

Dawn Rasmussen
By Dawn Rasmussen
Updated April 8 2022 - 5:00am, first published April 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAMPING COMFORT: Know your capabilities, your vehicle requirements, and the bottom line in regards to comfort. Photo: Shutterstock

Travelling and camping around this great land of ours never looked so good. In fact, millions of older Australians are chuffed with their homegrown first-class travel on a beer budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dawn Rasmussen

Dawn Rasmussen

Senior Journalist

I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.