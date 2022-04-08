The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Apprentice becomes the master for Mick Miladinovic's Milamoo

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 8 2022 - 8:53am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mick Miladinovic-trained Milamoo salutes in the Federal. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Experience is normally a positive. But Canberra trainer Mick Miladinovic finds it can get in the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.