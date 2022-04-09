The Canberra Times
Runners gear up for 2022 Canberra Times Marathon Festival

By Hannah Neale
April 9 2022 - 6:30pm
Runners are gearing up for the 2022 Canberra Times Marathon Festival. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Runners across Canberra have been busy picking up race bibs and making last-minute preparations ahead of the Canberra Times Marathon Festival on Sunday.

