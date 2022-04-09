The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Man in his 90s dies with COVID-19 in ACT as new cases dip below 1000

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 9 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man in his 90s with COVID-19 has died in the ACT, while the territory's new infections dipped below 1000 for the first time in four days.

Daily case numbers in the ACT are expected to stay around 1000 a day, modelling shows. Picture: Shutterstock
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.