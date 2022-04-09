The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Fix My Street requests take on average 52 days to be resolved

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just under 70 per cent of the nearly 47,000 requests made to the ACT government's Fix My Street portal in 2021 led to the issue being fixed.

The ACT government fixed 32,292 issues in 2021 reported on Fix My Street. Picture: Elesa Kurtz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.