The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Human rights complaints 'need reform' in ACT: Human Rights Law Centre

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People in the ACT need to have an accessible complaints mechanism under the territory's human rights legislation, a move that would mean the territory again led the way on rights law, the Human Rights Law Centre has said.

The inquiry was prompted by an Assembly petition calling for an overhaul to the complaints mechanism in the ACT's Human Rights Act. Picture: Dan Jervis-Bardy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.