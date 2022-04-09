The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRLW grand final: Rooster Yasmin Meakes eyes premiership ring on eve of wedding to former Raider Adam Clydsdale

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
April 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yasmin Meakes of the NRLW Roosters team. Picture: Getty Images

Roosters second-rower Yasmin Meakes is set to get married to former Raider Adam Clydsdale just weeks after the NRLW grand final on Sunday, and she's hoping to add one more ring to her finger for the occasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.