Silver linings in ACT Brumbies 17-7 Super W loss to Fijiana Drua

Isobel Cootes
Updated April 9 2022 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
ACT Brumbies forward Talei Qalo Wilson gets a tackle on Fijiana Drua's Livia Naidei on Saturday at Lang Park. Picture: Getty Images

No one had been able to keep Fijiana Drua to a single try in the opening 40 minutes since they entered the Super W competition this year.

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

