The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra baseball duo chase green and gold World Cup dream together

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
April 11 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baseballers Ryan Lyddiard and Tiaan Janse van Rensburg will take part in the National Junior Camp in Canberra. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra teenagers Ryan Lyddiard and Tiaan Janse van Rensburg have been side-by-side chasing their dreams of playing Major League Baseball since they were little kids, and now they could both be selected in the Australian team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.