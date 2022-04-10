The Canberra Times
New COVID-19 cases in the ACT drop below 800

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated April 10 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:20am
Canberra's COVID-19 outbreak has dropped below 800 new cases in the latest 24-hour update from ACT Health on Sunday.

The ACT is in the middle of an infection peak.
Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

