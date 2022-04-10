The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

'The comp starts now' for the ACT Brumbies following 21-point win over Drua

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 10 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Brumbies are well-placed heading into a bye week after a 21-point over the Fijian Drua. Picture: Getty Images

"The comp starts now" are the words driving the ACT Brumbies as they reset and prepare for an uphill battle against their New Zealand counterparts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.