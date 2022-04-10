Plenty of Australians won't be winners this election campaign

Sometimes, to see the big picture, you need to focus on the little things. Hundreds of thousands of words will be spilt over the next month to help us decide which party should govern the country and taking us forward over the coming years. The result will be vital in establishing the way we engage with the future. Our country may be about to change its government for only the second time this century, and the sixth time since the end of World War II, 77 years ago.

