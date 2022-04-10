The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra United Academy's 'phenomenal' Junior Matildas star Nikita Perry injured n NPLW loss

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
April 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United Academy's Nikita Perry has been selected in the Junior Matildas. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Phenomenal. Dynamic. Unpredictable. These are just some of the adjectives used to describe Canberra United Academy's 15-year-old striker Nikita Perry, making her a fitting addition to the Junior Matildas squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.