Have you seen Taylor Ingram? ACT police search for missing teen

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated April 10 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:32am
ACT Policing are seeking the public's assistance to locate Taylor Ingram. Picture: Supplied.

Police have serious concerns for the welfare of a missing teenage girl.

