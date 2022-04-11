The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Filmmaker Lilias Fraser in the spotlight in daughter Jane Castle's documentary, 'When the Camera Stopped Rolling'

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
April 11 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilias Fraser made more than 40 films over her career. Picture: Supplied

Have you heard of pioneering Australian filmmaker Lilias Fraser, who overcame huge systemic and personal obstacles to make more than 40 films in her lifetime?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.