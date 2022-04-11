The Canberra Times
Conductor change for Canberra Symphony Orchestra's April 2022 concerts

Amy Martin
Amy Martin
April 11 2022 - 7:00am
Fabian Russell (left) and Carlo Antonioli will conduct the upcoming Canberra Symphony Orchestra concerts. Pictures: Supplied, Laura Manariti

The Canberra Symphony Orchestra has announced that chief conductor and artistic director Jessica Cottis will no longer be able to conduct its upcoming concerts.

