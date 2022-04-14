As the title of this exhibition of contemporary glass implies, the focus of this exhibition is on artists whose experimental, innovative and at times cross-disciplinary practices utilise glass and its properties of light, transparency and reflection, through a diverse range of approaches. Upending Expectations contains works by 10 Australian artists and one British artist. The exhibition is curated by Frances Lyndsay and is on at Canberra Glassworks until June 5. See: canberraglassworks.com.