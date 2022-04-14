The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art

Capital life April 16, 2022: The National Folk Festival and new exhibitions are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 14 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadège Desgenetez's Elemental Bodies (#1 & 2), 2022, in the Upending Expectations exhibition at Canberra Glassworks. Picture: David Paterson

As the title of this exhibition of contemporary glass implies, the focus of this exhibition is on artists whose experimental, innovative and at times cross-disciplinary practices utilise glass and its properties of light, transparency and reflection, through a diverse range of approaches. Upending Expectations contains works by 10 Australian artists and one British artist. The exhibition is curated by Frances Lyndsay and is on at Canberra Glassworks until June 5. See: canberraglassworks.com.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.