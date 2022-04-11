The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

'Fake news': Clive Palmer backtracks on his suggestion United Australia Party will preference Greens over the Coalition and Labor

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated April 11 2022 - 2:02am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Clive Palmer has backtracked on comments he made suggesting he would rather preference the Greens over the Coalition and Labor, claiming the statement was "tongue-in-cheek".

UAP chairman Clive Palmer has walked back comments on referencing the Greens. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.