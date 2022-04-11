The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber • Analysis

Anthony Albanese stumbles on rates, while Alan Tudge dogs Scott Morrison

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 11 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Played out on multiple camera feeds, you can see the exact moment Anthony Albanese's heart sank and hopes surged on the government's side.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese in Devonport on Monday. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.