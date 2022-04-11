The Canberra Times
Underground Spirit's new gin a collaboration with Pialligo Estate

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 11 2022 - 7:00pm
Pialligo's Aaron Rutter with executive chef Mark Glenn and Stewart Dobson of Underground Spirits with the Estate Gardeners Gin. Picture: Keegan Carroll

There's something very special about a gin that is created from the ground-up. Literally in this case, from the grounds of Pialligo Estate's garden. The result of a single day's forage and an ongoing collaboration with Underground Spirits, this Estate Gardener's Gin reflects the bounty that grows on the banks of the Molonglo.

