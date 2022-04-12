The Canberra Times
Canberra's Cameron Bernasconi named GWS Giants AFLW coach

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
April 12 2022 - 7:00am
GWS Giants coach Cameron Bernasconi is set to become the second Canberran leading an AFLW side. Picture: GWS Giants

Cameron Bernasconi is set to take on the top AFLW coaching role at the GWS Giants, and in turn will become the second Canberran to steer a side in the competition.









