Everything, Everywhere, All At Once (MA15+. 137 mins)
5 stars
Since we've all been told to pretend we're all fine to go out in public again, it has often been just me by myself in a cinema on an opening Thursday night. Only for Spider-Man and James Bond did the crowds brave Omicron and fill a cinema on an opening night.
Until, that is, this kooky gem of a film, a film which seems to be the one thing the internet can agree on.
It's been years since I've seen a film made with such invention, years since I've laughed out loud so many times in a film. Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's film, a hybrid sci-fi fantasy comedy, gives me Being John Malkovich vibes, in terms of its ingenuity, and for the feeling you get walking out of it that you've seen something special.
Many years down the road from Hugh Everett's first proposing the idea, the multiverse concept is everywhere of late, not only in the Marvel film universe.
The reality of a multiverse is thrown violently into the life of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a run-down laundry chain proprietor whose life hopes and dreams have come to bugger-all.
At an interview with Internal Revenue Service auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdra (Jamie Lee Curtis), Evelyn has the first of a series of strange encounters when her gormless husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan who played Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and is now a 50-year-old man) changes personalities and hands her instructions to access another universe.
Evelyn comes to learn that one of her alternate-universe selves was the scientist to first jump between universes, whose technology is used by that Evelyn's Widower husband to find a version of Evelyn who might be able to save the multiverse from an evil entity.
Simple premise? Well, it's also a film about intergenerational trauma just like Encanto, about complex mother-daughter relationships just like Turning Red, and has a hilarious running gag that rips off Ratatouille.
Directors Kwan and Scheinert, referred to as "The Daniels", made the quirky Swiss Army Man which hinted at their sense of invention. This film throws dozens of complex ideas together into its screenplay. It is brilliantly meta, and never more so than the universe Evelyn visits where she became a huge Hong Kong martial arts movie star which seems to source real-life footage of Michelle Yeoh's glamorous red carpet strutting.
Some of the universes are animated, in one Evelyn is a papier-mache pinata hanging from a tree, and there's an extended series of scenes in a universe where people have hot dogs for fingers, but the rich vein of humour is cut through by an existential pathos.
It turns out this version of Evelyn, our universe's Evelyn, is the very worst version. She is the Evelyn who never made a correct decision, and for Yeoh it's an opportunity to shine, or perhaps to show that the action and martial arts star can really emote as a broken woman speaking broken English. Yeoh has been in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and in a James Bond film, but this is genuinely her best role to date. All of the Evelyns have a complexity to them. They're not all likeable.
Among the huge supporting cast the most fun is a frumpy round-house-kicking Jamie Lee Curtis.
The editing, the production design, the costuming - everything is a rough as a student film and yet polished and unsubtly brilliant.
