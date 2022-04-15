It turns out this version of Evelyn, our universe's Evelyn, is the very worst version. She is the Evelyn who never made a correct decision, and for Yeoh it's an opportunity to shine, or perhaps to show that the action and martial arts star can really emote as a broken woman speaking broken English. Yeoh has been in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and in a James Bond film, but this is genuinely her best role to date. All of the Evelyns have a complexity to them. They're not all likeable.