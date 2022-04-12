The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Australian National University turns expected deficit into surplus

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
April 12 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian National University vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt oversaw the university's COVID-19 recovery plan which cut 467 full-time equivalent staff. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Australian National University has turned an expected $17.7 million deficit into a net $232.4 million surplus in 2021 after it slashed hundreds of jobs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.